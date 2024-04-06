Indiana Soybean Alliance, Glass Barn to Host Art Competition Prior to Indiana State Fair

Illustration by Janet Metzger-Hartwig. Photo courtesy of the Indiana Soybean Alliance.

To support the Indiana State Fair’s 2024 theme of “The Art and Nature of Fun,” the Indiana Soybean Alliance has launched an art competition in partnership with the Brooks Lamb Foundation for the Arts in Lebanon.

This competition will offer Hoosier artists more than $1,000 in prize money, which will be awarded on Aug. 1 during a ceremony at the Glass Barn the evening before the State Fair opens.

This competition is open to anyone 18 years and older who are residents of Indiana. Each entrant may submit one or two works, which must be original in concept and execution, using soybeans in their piece. This could include, but is not limited to, soybeans, soybean crayons, soy wax, soy fabric. Both three-dimensional and flat pieces will be accepted. The art objects may include oil, acrylic, mixed media, fiber, sculpture, etc. Artists are encouraged to get creative with their use of soybeans in their piece.

“Since 2013, the Glass Barn has been a great tool for Indiana’s soybean farmers to tell our story to millions of visitors to the State Fair,” said ISA Chair Kevin Cox, a farmer from Brazil, Ind. “The State Fair takes great care in coming up with its annual themes, and we are happy to support this year’s theme about ‘The Art and Nature of Fun’ with our own soy-based, art competition. I can’t wait to see the creative and exciting things people will make.”

Artists interested in entering this competition must pay a non-refundable $60 entry fee for each submitted work. All entry fees will be donated to the Brooks Lamb Foundation for the Arts, which supports art education for students. By submitting an entry, contestants understand that their artwork and the artist’s photo and bio by be used in marketing materials by Indiana’s soybean checkoff program and the Brooks Lamb Foundation.

All entries must be submitted electronically by June 1 at bit.ly/Indianasoybeanart.

Founded by Ed Lamb to honor his daughter, the Brooks Lamb Foundation celebrates students who are exploring their talents in visual and performing arts. The Foundation was created to support students with financial need or compelling hardship to provide assistance in their creative exploration.

The judges will award prizes in three categories:

Best of Show – $600 – The winning object will be displayed at the Glass Barn during the Indiana State Fair (Aug. 2-18).

Merit Award – $200 – The winning object will show the best use of soybeans, a soy product or a soy medium.

Merit Award – $200 – The winning object will show the best representation of Indiana agriculture.

An additional $150 People’s Choice Award will be available to the winners of each category plus 5-10 more works selected by the judges. These works will be on display at the Glass Barn during the State Fair, and fairgoers will vote for the winning art object. All art competition finalists will receive four Indiana State Fair tickets and a State Fair Family Fun Pack.

Anyone with questions about the art competition should contact ISA Consumer Outreach Manager Ben Linder at [email protected].

Source: Indiana Soybean Alliance