Indiana Small Farm Conference Coming to Hendricks County March 4-5

The 2025 Indiana Small Farm Conference will take place at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds on March 4-5. The conference, hosted by Purdue Extension, serves as an annual educational and farmer-to-farmer networking event for the Indiana small and diversified farm community.

“Attendees can look forward to great educational sessions, networking with other farmers as well as Purdue and ag agency personnel, meeting with trade show exhibitors, and great locally sourced food,” said Amy Thompson, event co-chair and Purdue Beginning Farmer coordinator.

Attendees can choose sessions from nine different tracks, including vegetable production, livestock, business and urban agriculture. Session speakers include farmers and Purdue Extension experts with firsthand experience working with small and diversified farms.

The event’s keynote speaker will be Clarenda “Farmer Cee” Stanley. Farmer Cee is the founding CEO of Green Heffa Farms, which produces more than 40 varieties of herbs, medicinal plants and loose-leaf herbal teas. Farmer Cee will share her expertise in business and sustainable agriculture.

The trade show will offer attendees the opportunity to meet with a range of commercial and nonprofit organizations. Applications for trade show vendors will be open through Feb. 25 or until spots fill up.

“The trade show is a great opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their products and services in a relaxed atmosphere to unique clientele,” said Phil Cox, Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources in Vermillion County.

Those interested in participating in the trade show can register here. To receive additional information, including vendor rules and regulations, contact Phil Cox at 765-492-5330 or [email protected].

Attendee registration is open online through Feb. 25. People may register for one or both days, with one day costing $85 and both days costing $155. Lunch is included in the registration fee. On-site registration will be available for the same prices, but meals will not be included. To register or learn more, visit puext.in/SFC25Attendees.

The Hendricks County Fairgrounds are located at 1900 E. Main St., Danville. More information about the event can be found here. For questions or to request accommodations, please contact Amy Thompson at [email protected].

Follow the conference on Instagram or Facebook at @PurdueDFFS, with the hashtag #PurdueSmallFarms.