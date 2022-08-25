Indiana Sheep Association’s Annual Symposium in Shipshewana Open for Registration

Purdue Agriculture’s Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Program is sponsoring, in part, the Indiana Sheep Association’s annual symposium Sept. 17 at Shipshewana Auction Restaurant at 345 Van Buren St. The program features sheep professionals, educational sessions for producers and others in the state’s sheep industry.

“We have put together a program covering key flock management, marketing and farm productivity,” said Larry Hopkins, ISA president. “Producers can also network and enjoy good food, camaraderie and an overall good time spent with fellow members of the industry.”

The event runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Session topics include:

“Keys to Profitable Sheep Production” by Phil Berg of Pipestone, Minnesota West.

“Making the Most of Pastures” by Keith Johnson, Purdue forage extension specialist.

“Selecting Flock Replacements” by Phil Berg, Pipestone, Minnesota West.

“What’s the Market Look Like?” by Doug Brooks, United Producers.

Over lunch, ISA will conduct a brief business meeting in which new officers will be elected and ISA awards presented, including Master Shepherd, Shepherd of the Year and Friend of ISA Awards.

To find out more about these awards and how to nominate, please visit the ISA website at https://indianasheep.com/news.php.

To register, visit www.indianasheep.com. The attendance fee, which includes breakfast and lunch, is $25. Early registration must be postmarked by Sept. 8. To register after Sept. 8, RSVP to Emma O’Brien by calling or texting 317-607-5664.

For more information, registration and a full schedule for the Hoosier Sheep Symposium, visit www.indianasheep.com.

Source: Purdue Agricultural Communications