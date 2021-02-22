Indiana Sheep Association to Hold 3rd Annual Shearing School

The Indiana Sheep Association (ISA) will be hosting a shearing school Saturday March 20, at the Ken McMichael Farm in Scott County.

The statewide workshop, also sponsored by the Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Program, will take place at 2259 W. Craig Rd., Underwood, and run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, participation will be restricted to 10 individuals.

Anyone is welcome to register, regardless of experience level, to learn the skills and methods required to successfully shear a sheep. All instructors present will be master shearers, including lead organizer and professional shearer Steve Kennedy. Kennedy’s family have been great instructors for shearing schools going back to Kennedy’s grandfather, Don, who helped instruct many shearing schools at Purdue with other professionals.

ISA’s shearing school is the only formal program for learning the skill and art of shearing sheep from professional shearers in the state. Sheep producers intending to shear their own flock, or individuals interested in shearing sheep for others will find the instruction in this course invaluable.

A registration fee of $50 will cover the cost of the workshop, lunch and required shearing equipment, though participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment, if they have it.

Registration forms, found at http://indianasheep.com/, must be mailed to ISA Executive Director Bob Benson at 3506 Heathcliff Ct. Westfield, IN 46074. The completed registration form with the fee enclosed must be received by March 15, 2021. As part of registration, attendees must sign a liability waiver.

Source: ISA press release