Indiana Sheep Assn. to Hold Shearing School at Purdue

The Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Program is sponsoring a shearing school, hosted by the Indiana Sheep Association (ISA) on Saturday February 22, at Purdue University’s Sheep Center.

The statewide workshop will take place at 5480 ASREC Drive, West Lafayette, IN 47906, and run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Anyone is welcome to register, regardless of experience level, to learn the skills and methods required to successfully shear a sheep. This year, ISA will be offering an “advanced” class to run alongside the beginner class, offered to shearers who have had instruction on shearing previously, can shear a sheep on their own and have the intent of shearing professionally.

“With the addition of the advance shearers’ class, we hope to assist promising shearers with fine-tuning techniques that will decrease stress on the shearer and increase the number of head they can do in a day,” said Gerald Kelly, manager of the Purdue Sheep Center. “We also aim to give demonstrations and hands-on practice for setting up sharpening equipment and grinders and real experience sharpening combs and cutters.”

All instructors will be experienced shearers, including co-organizer and master shearer Matt Kennedy, whose family have been great instructors for shearing schools going back generations.

For beginners, a registration fee of $50 will cover the cost of the workshop, lunch and required shearing equipment, though participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment, if they have it. The class will be capped at 20 beginners and five advanced participants.

Registration forms, found at http://indianasheep.com, must be mailed to ISA Executive Director Emma O’Brien at 6840 S 280 E Lebanon, IN 46052. The completed registration form with the fee enclosed must be received by February 10, 2025. As part of registration, attendees must sign a liability waiver.

“There is a continuous need for young and new sheep shearers as the older generations retire,” Kelly said. “Producers and 4-Hers benefit from being able to shear their own sheep efficiently instead of trying to find a professional shearer. The Purdue folks are happy to help the industry just as we have for the last 150+ years.”

Any questions about this event should be directed to ISA Executive Director Emma O’Brien at [email protected].

Source: Indiana Sheep Association