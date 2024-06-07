Indiana Set to Spend $81.5 Million in Additional Rural Broadband Expansion Projects

Indiana is set to spend $81.5 million to expand broadband service to thousands of Hoosier homes and businesses throughout many of the state’s rural areas.

According to a press release, the fourth and final round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program will provide broadband infrastructure to more than 34,000 homes and commercial locations in 54 counties across Indiana.

The fourth round of the grant program leveraged 17 telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives contributing more than $135 million in matching funds, resulting in more than $216 million total investment for broadband.

By providing a 20% match, broadband service providers and utility cooperatives can apply for up to $5 million to expand service to unserved areas.

“The first-of-its-kind broadband grant program has connected thousands of Hoosiers in nearly every corner of the state,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN). “It has been a model program that other states have tried to replicate to solve the inequitable technology gap that exists across the country. The program ensures that every resident has access to information which unlocks the door to opportunity and leads to a brighter better connected future.”

The Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program has awarded $328 million to connect more than 102,000 homes and commercial locations by funding broadband infrastructure projects. Since 2018, the state has leveraged more than $426 million in private and local investment. Connectivity projects will have been completed in 88 of Indiana’s 92 counties through all rounds of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.

Click HERE to see the map of marking all four rounds of Next Level Connections broadband expansion projects.

Click HERE to view the full list of NLC Round 4 awarded applicants.