Indiana September 1 Grain Stocks Report

On September 1, 2022, Indiana corn stocks totaled 99.5 million bushels, 37 percent above a year earlier, according to Nathanial Warenski of USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office. About 41 percent of the corn was stored on farms. The fourth quarter disappearance was 205 million bushels, compared with 187 million bushels a year earlier. End of marketing year stocks were approximately 9 percent of supply. Soybean stocks on September 1, 2022, were 25.7 million bushels. That was 26 percent higher than stocks a year earlier. The fourth quarter indicated disappearance was 49.3 million bushels, up 6 percent from the same period a year ago. Farm stocks of soybeans were 7.30 million bushels. End of marketing year stocks were approximately 7 percent of supply. Wheat stocks on September 1, 2022, were 22.1 million bushels, 15 percent below a year ago. First quarter indicated disappearance was 5.98 million bushels, compared with 3.47 million bushels last year.

Nationally, old crop corn stored in all positions on September 1, 2022, totaled 1.38 billion bushels, up 12 percent from September 1, 2021. Of the total stocks, 510 million bushels were stored on farms, up 29 percent from a year earlier. Off- farm stocks, 867 million bushels, were up 3 percent from a year ago. The June – August 2022 indicated disappearance was 2.97 billion bushels, compared with 2.88 billion bushels during the same period last year. Old crop soybeans stored in all positions on September 1, 2022, totaled 274 million bushels, up 7 percent from September 1, 2021. Soybeans stocks on farms totaled 62.9 million bushels, down 8 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, 211 million bushels, were up 12 percent from last September. Indicated disappearance for June – August 2022 totaled 698 million bushels, up 36 percent from the same period a year earlier. All wheat stored in all positions on September 1, 2022, totaled 1.78 billion bushels, up less than 1 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks were estimated at 591 million bushels, up 41 percent from last September. Off-farm stocks, 1.18 billion bushels, were down 13 percent from a year ago. The June – August 2022 indicated disappearance was 543 million bushels, 24 percent below the same period a year earlier.