Indiana Prospective Plantings

Indiana farmers intend to plant less corn and more soybeans compared to last year, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office.

Acres intended for corn in Indiana are 5.20 million acres, down 4 percent from last year. Indiana producers intended to plant 5.80 million acres of soybeans, up 2 percent from last year.

The 2020 winter wheat acreage seeded last fall for harvest in 2021 is estimated at 380,000 acres, up 27 percent from the crop seeded in 2019. Hay acres intended for dry hay harvest, at 520,000 acres, is 4 percent above the 500,000 acres harvested the previous year.

Nationally, corn planted area for all purposes in 2021 is estimated at 91.1 million acres, up less than 1 percent or an increase of 325,000 acres from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 24 of the 48 estimating States.

U.S. soybean planted area for 2021 is estimated at 87.6 million acres, up 5 percent from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is up or unchanged in 23 of the 29 estimating States.

Nationally, all wheat planted area for 2021 is estimated at 46.4 million acres, up 5 percent from 2020. This represents the fourth lowest all wheat planted area since records began in 1919. The 2021 winter wheat planted area, at 33.1 million acres, is up 9 percent from last year and up 3 percent from the previous estimate. Of this total, about 23.2 million acres are Hard Red Winter, 6.42 million acres are Soft Red Winter, and 3.48 million acres are White Winter. Area expected to be planted to other spring wheat for 2021 is estimated at 11.7 million acres, down 4 percent from 2020. Of this total, about 10.9 million acres are Hard Red Spring wheat. Durum planted area for 2021 is expected to total 1.54 million acres, down 9 percent from the previous year.