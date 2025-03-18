Indiana Pork Welcomes New Leadership

Whitley County farmer Mark Johnson was recently elected as the new president of Indiana Pork. Johnson succeeds Nick Tharp of Hendricks County who will now serve the board as immediate past president.

“It’s an honor to serve the producers of Indiana and I’m committed to working on their behalf to support continued improvements in the many areas in which we face significant challenges such as communication, talent development, and the protection of our freedom to operate,” Johnson says. “We have a great story to tell as pork producers in Indiana. I’m thankful for the many producers in this state and across our nation who join me in sharing that story so that consumers can eat nutritious and delicious pork with confidence!”

Fountain County farmer Kyle Crowder and Nate Lenig from Keystone Cooperative were also elected to Indiana Pork’s board of directors during their annual meeting.