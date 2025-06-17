Indiana Pork Unveils 2025 Indiana State Fair Taste of the Fair: ‘Hog and Slaw’

Indiana Pork is proud to announce the official “Taste of the Fair” of the 2025 Indiana State Fair: the Hog and Slaw – a mouthwatering pulled pork sandwich topped with creamy coleslaw and served on a soft bun.

Created to showcase the versatility of pork, the Hog and Slaw combines tender, slow-cooked pulled pork with the crunch and tang of fresh coleslaw. The result is a flavor-packed, fair-ready sandwich that’s equal parts comfort food and delicious!

“This sandwich is a delicious addition to our menu of popular pork items,” said Jeanette Merritt, Director of Communications at Indiana Pork. “We wanted to create something simple, hearty, and fun! The Hog and Slaw delivers on all fronts.”

The Hog and Slaw will be available exclusively at the Indiana Pork Tents throughout the 2025 Indiana State Fair, running August 1–17 (closed on Mondays) at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

Known for serving up crowd favorites like pork burgers. pulled pork, and boneless pork loin sandwiches, the Indiana Pork Tent is a must-visit destination for fairgoers seeking savory flavors and a connection to Indiana agriculture.

To learn more about Indiana Pork and its commitment to promoting pork and supporting Indiana’s farming community, visit www.indianapork.org.

Source: Indiana Pork