Indiana Pork Rebrands Million Meals Program as ‘Hoosier Hogs to Homes’

The long-standing Million Meals program, a partnership between Feeding Indiana’s Hungry and Indiana Pork, has been rebranded as Hoosier Hogs to Homes, as both agencies say they plan an expanded mission to put more ground pork in food pantries across the state.

Since 2009, Indiana pig farmers have donated more than 1.6 million ground pork meals to Hoosiers through this partnership. But, Jeanette Merritt, Indiana Pork’s Director of Communication, says they plan to do more.

“One of our We Care Principles, the standards that guide our pig farmers in their day-to-day operation, is to serve our community in meaningful ways,” said Merritt. “By transitioning to Hoosier Hogs to Homes, we’re continuing our commitment to providing ground pork to food pantries across the state.”

“We are so thankful to Indiana’s pig farmers for their generosity toward continuing this program. Protein is difficult for struggling families to afford, and the ground pork fulfills an important dietary component,” says Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry.

Farmers, community members and businesses are encouraged to join the Hoosier Hogs to Homes effort through monetary donations or donations of ground pork to your favorite food pantry.

For more information on the program’s transformation and ways to get involved, please visit IndianaPork.org.

Source: Indiana Pork Producers Association