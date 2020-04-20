Indiana Pork Makes Donation to Indy’s Wheeler Mission Shelter

Indiana Pork makes donation to Wheeler Mission in Indianapolis. Photo: Indiana Pork

While meat has been in high demand during the current pandemic, farmers know there is a plentiful supply of pork and are making sure it gets to the Hoosiers who need a helping hand and a free meal.

Indiana Pork, representing the state’s nearly 3,000 pig farmers, is continuing the pattern of giving to those in need by donating 500 pounds of ground pork and over 50 hams to Wheeler Mission, an Indianapolis-based homeless shelter.

“The idea for the donation came after talking to Indianapolis chefs who have been working to feed their neighbors,” said Jeanette Merritt, Director of Checkoff Programs for Indiana Pork. “Ross Katz, the chef/owner of Roosters Kitchen, told me that he and his kitchen staff wanted to help at Wheeler Mission by making a days worth of meals for the over 1,000 people the Mission serves at their men’s facility. Donating ground pork for Chef Katz to make biscuits and gravy was a no-brainer. But when I heard the Mission didn’t receive any ham donations for their Easter celebration, I knew our pig farmers would want hams donated too.”

“We are thrilled to see this community partnership come together. Here at Wheeler Mission, the daily demand for meals from people experiencing homelessness has risen by 20% – 60%,” said Brian Crispin, Director of Marketing and Corporate Engagement for Wheeler Mission. “People are hurting during this pandemic, and the Pacers Foundation, Roosters Kitchen and Indiana Pork are not only helping us with the added stress on our resources, but they will also be giving our front-line kitchen staff a much needed break. All of us at Wheeler Mission are very grateful to everyone in the community who is rallying around us during this very difficult time.”

The ground pork and hams were delivered to Wheeler Mission on April 8, 2020. This donation is part of an on-going effort by Indiana pig farmers to give back to their communities and to help feed their neighbors.

Source: Indiana Pork press release