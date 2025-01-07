Indiana Pavilion Announced for 2025 Sweets and Snacks Expo

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), in collaboration with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), announced today they are hosting an Indiana Pavilion at the 2025 Sweets and Snacks Expo in Indianapolis. Snack and confectionery companies are invited to exhibit in this pavilion alongside fellow Indiana companies from May 13 – 15, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center.

The Indiana Pavilion is a 2,400-square foot space on the Sweets and Snacks Expo trade show floor designated for Indiana exhibitors. The goal is to promote Indiana companies and provide a competitive advantage by offering enhanced amenities. ISDA hosted the first Indiana Pavilion in 2024 and through an MOU with IEDC is expanding in 2025.

The 2025 Indiana Pavilion includes the following:

25% discount on booth space rental cost

Targeted business-to-business connections through a networking reception hosted by ISDA and IEDC

Indiana branding and signage throughout the pavilion

Enhanced booth space package

Optional shelf in the Featured Product Showcase

Inclusion in the Indiana Pavilion advertisement in the Show Daily Magazine

Exhibitor education series for trade show preparation

Connections with state legislators, ISDA and IEDC staff

“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our Indiana agribusinesses on a national and global scale,” said Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director. “The Sweets and Snacks Expo is renowned for innovative businesses, new ideas and connections to new opportunities. This is sure to be an exciting time for our Hoosier snack and candy businesses!”

The Sweets and Snacks Expo is hosted by the National Confectioners Association to promote confectionery and snack manufacturers. With over 950 exhibitors and 16,000 attendees, it is the largest U.S. trade show devoted to candy and snacks. Visit the exhibitor prospectus to learn more about the benefits of exhibiting.

Suppliers to confectionery and snack manufacturers for products such as ingredients, flavors, packaging, machinery, business services, etc. are encouraged to register for the Supplier Showcase on May 12 – 13, 2025, rather than the Indiana Pavilion.

“The IEDC is excited to continue and expand our partnership with ISDA to support Indiana’s small businesses at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks expo,” said David Watkins, Senior Vice President of Entrepreneurship and Small Business. “The Indiana Pavilion will highlight the amazing work Hoosier entrepreneurs are doing in the industry and showcase Indiana as a leader in agricultural innovation.”

Snack and confectionery companies interested in exhibiting in the Indiana Pavilion at the 2025 Sweets and Snacks Expo should contact ISDA International Trade Director, Drew Sherman ([email protected]).