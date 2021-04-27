Indiana Make It With Wool Competition set for Aug. 1

Following a year of holding the contest virtually, the Indiana Make It With Wool Competition will return at the Indiana State Fair on Aug. 1.

The competition will be in the Indiana Arts Building, with judging check-in at 9 a.m. ET and the public fashion show at 2 p.m. ET. Individuals interested must submit their entry applications by July 1. Wool fabric testing required for entry can be completed after that date.

Anyone with questions should contact Indiana MIWW Director Robyn Heine at 317-416-4545. The guidelines, entry forms and fee information for all MIWW categories can be found on the Indiana Make It With Wool Facebook page (@IndianaMIWW) or the Indiana Sheep Association website.

Indiana’s MIWW contest is designed to focus attention on the beauty and versatility of wool as a fabric. Contestants compete in one of four age categories: Pre-teen (ages 12 and under), junior (ages 13-16), senior (ages 17-24) and adult (ages 25 and older). In addition to garment categories, MIWW also offers the categories “Made for Others,” “Home Décor,” and “Wearable Accessories.”

The MIWW contest is sponsored by the Indiana Sheep Association and the Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Program.