Indiana Horticultural Conference and Expo Returns in Person for Vegetable, Fruit Growers

The annual Indiana Horticultural Conference and Expo (IHC) returns to West Lafayette on Jan. 23 and 24. Beginners and experienced small and large vegetable and fruit operators are invited to join Purdue Agriculture specialists and educators for two days of educational sessions and networking with fellow Indiana and Midwestern farmers and vendors.

Registration is open online through Jan. 16. Participants can purchase one-day registration for $50 or two-day registration for $90. Lunch is provided with registration. Onsite registration will not be available. The conference will be at the Beck Agricultural Center, 4550 U.S. 52, West Lafayette, Indiana.

Educational sessions will include topics of small fruit production, apple production, food safety, fresh vegetables, controlled environmental agriculture and business marketing. Indiana cider makers will be back in person for the traditional cider contest, and a silent auction will be held to benefit the Fruit and Vegetable Extension and Research Fund. A trade show also will be open to meet vendors of equipment, seeds, irrigation and more.

Certified private pesticide applicators can attend recertification sessions for an additional fee. Participants will need a private applicator license number to receive recertification credit.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at https://www.indianahortconference.org/sponsorship/.

“After two years of virtual Indiana Horticultural Conference webinars, we are excited to be meeting in person with Indiana and Midwestern fruit and vegetable growers,” said Stephen Meyers, IHC co-chairperson and assistant professor of weed science in the Purdue Agriculture Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture. “Events like this are a great way to connect with and provide updates to the stakeholders and industries we serve. It also allows us to get feedback on where future Purdue research and outreach efforts will have the most impact.”

For more information, contact Lori Jolly-Brown, events and communications coordinator for Purdue’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, at 765-494-1296, [email protected].