Indiana Harvest Nearly Complete, 4 Percent of Corn Remains

Harvest neared completion throughout most of the State after another relatively dry week, though moderate precipitation slowed activity in some areas, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Soil moisture levels increased slightly from the previous week, with 75 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.

The average temperature for the week was 44.1 degrees Fahrenheit, 2.5 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 1.50 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.78 inches. There were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 22.

Corn and soybean harvests had all but wrapped up over the last week, slightly ahead of the five-year average. Rain events concentrated mostly in the central and southern parts of the State stalled fieldwork slightly.

Winter wheat conditions remained stable with 63 percent of the crop rated in good to excellent condition. Ninety-one percent of the winter wheat crop was emerged, just ahead of the five-year average.

Livestock were reported in good condition with cold temperatures on the horizon. Most cattle, even those on pasture, were being fed hay. Other activities for the week included spreading fertilizer, fall tillage, soil testing, and hauling grain.