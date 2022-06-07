Indiana Grown’s Monumental Marketplace Returns to Monument Circle June 17

On June 17, more than 65 farmers, artisans and Indiana-based businesses will be returning to Monument Circle for Indiana Grown’s fifth annual Monumental Marketplace. This one-day event will feature everything from locally-grown food and drinks to handmade wares and food trucks.

Indiana Grown is a program administered by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to educate consumers on the importance of buying Indiana Grown products, helps Indiana farmers and producers sell more products and supports Indiana businesses in their efforts to process more Indiana Grown products.

Indiana Grown has partnered this year with Downtown Indy, Inc. to create what they say will provide an experience that is bigger and better than ever.

Monumental Marketplace is free to attend and open to all. Have lunch on the Circle in downtown Indy from 10am-2pm on Friday, June 17 to support the farmers and businesses in attendance.