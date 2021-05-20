Indiana Grown’s Monumental Marketplace Returns June 18

On June 18, more than 75 farmers, artisans, agricultural partners and Indiana-based businesses will be returning to Monument Circle for Indiana Grown’s fourth annual Monumental Marketplace. This one-day event will feature everything from locally-grown food and drinks to homemade wares and food trucks. This year, Indiana Grown is presenting Monumental Marketplace in partnership with Downtown Indy, Inc., whose guidance and support will provide an experience that is bigger and better than in past years all while following CDC and Marion County Department of Health guidelines for safety.

Indiana Grown’s Monumental Marketplace is free to attend and open to all, so mark your calendars and come have lunch with us on the Circle in downtown Indianapolis, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (ET) while supporting the farmers and businesses in attendance.

WHAT: Indiana Grown’s Monumental Marketplace

WHO: More than 75 Indiana Grown vendors to include farmers, artisans, agricultural partners, businesses and food trucks

WHEN: Friday, June 18, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (ET)

WHERE: South half of Monument Circle (1 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46204)

Visit indianagrown.org for more information about Indiana Grown and its members.