Indiana Grown Symposium Coming to Hendricks County Fairgrounds in March

Photo courtesy of Indiana Grown and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

Registration is underway for the 2024 Indiana Grown Symposium, which is coming up on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds in Danville.

The event gives food-based operators and new agritourism operators the opportunity to connect with resources available on-site to enhance their businesses.

The Indiana Grown Symposium will feature a tradeshow that day from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as educational sessions, presentations, and networking opportunities.

The Indiana Grown initiative was created by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) to promote products that are grown, raised, produced, or processed in Indiana.

Registration is required for this event, and continental breakfast and lunch are included in the registration fee.

Click HERE for the list of the tentative agenda—including details, topics and guest speakers.

Click HERE to register for the event.

For more information, contact Caroline Patrick at [email protected].