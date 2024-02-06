Indiana Grown Offers $30K to Members to Help Cover Trade Show Costs

Photo courtesy of Indiana Grown and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

Indiana Grown has announced $30,000 in available grant funding for Indiana Grown members who are interested in exhibiting at tradeshows. Grants will be awarded up for businesses with commercially ready products who want to expand.

Tradeshows offer vital exposure to unique customers and business-to-business clients, but barriers for members include the booth fee, travel expenses, set up costs and more. This grant was designed to alleviate some of those costs to ensure Hoosier businesses are highlighted and Indiana-made products can be enjoyed across the U.S. and globe.

Indiana Grown members could be awarded grants in the sum of $1,000, $3,000 or $5,000. This is a reimbursement grant, no up-front costs will be paid.

Eligible Expenses

Booth space rental

Booth design, build, shipping, material handling, installation and other trade show related fees

Trade show auxiliary service fees (trash, sampling, electrical, etc.)

Eligibility

Must be an Indiana Grown Member

Must not be using any other grant or cost sharing program for this trade show, including Branded Program and IN-STEP

Must have a commercially ready product with existing sales

Must use funds to exhibit at trade show (must identify which trade show in application)

Must be a small business – according to the U.S. Small Business Administration

Indiana Grown members interested in applying for this grant, viewing scoring criteria and post-award requirements can find more information at Indianagrown.org and any questions can be directed to [email protected].

Source: Indiana State Department of Agriculture