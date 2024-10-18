Indiana Grown Offering $25,000 in Grant Funding to Expand Tradeshow Opportunities

Photo courtesy of Indiana Grown and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

Indiana Grown is offering $25,000 in grant funding for Indiana Grown members who are interested in exhibiting at tradeshows. Grants will be awarded to businesses with commercially ready products who want to expand.

Tradeshows offer vital exposure to unique customers and business-to-business clients, but barriers for members include the booth fee, travel expenses, set up costs and more. This grant was designed to alleviate some of those costs to ensure Hoosier businesses are highlighted and Indiana-made products can be enjoyed across the U.S. and globe.

“These tradeshow grants are vital for small and large Indiana Grown businesses to compete on a national, or even global level,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Indiana Grown members and their exceptional products are able to enter new markets thanks to some of the costs saved by these tradeshow grants.”

Indiana Grown members could be awarded grants in the sum of $1,000, $3,000 or $5,000. This is a reimbursement grant, no up-front costs will be paid.

Eligible Expenses

Booth space rental

Booth design, build, shipping, material handling, installation and other trade show related fees

Trade show auxiliary service fees (trash, sampling, electrical, etc.)

Eligibility

Must be an Indiana Grown Member

Must not be using any other grant or cost sharing program for this trade show, including Branded Program and IN-STEP

Must have a commercially ready product with existing sales

Must use funds to exhibit at trade show (must identify which trade show in application)

Must be a small business – according to the U.S. Small Business Administration

“Multiple Indiana Grown members were able to attend tradeshows across the country last year and expand their business opportunities,” said Caroline Patrick, Indiana Grown Director. “We hope to continue showcasing and supporting Indiana Grown businesses across the country and globe through offering this grant program.”

Indiana Grown members interested in applying for this grant, viewing scoring criteria and post-award requirements can find more information here. Any questions can be directed to [email protected].

Source: Indiana State Department of Agriculture