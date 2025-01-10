Indiana Grown Awards $25,000 in Grants to Members for Trade Show Exhibitions

Indiana Grown has announced seven members received a total of $25,000 in grant funding to promote their products at trade shows nationwide.

Tradeshows offer vital exposure to unique customers and business-to-business clients, but barriers for members include the booth fee, travel expenses, set up costs and more. This grant was designed to alleviate some of those costs to ensure Hoosier businesses are highlighted and Indiana-made products can be enjoyed both nationally and internationally.

This was a competitive grant process and grants were awarded to businesses with commercially ready products who want to expand.

The Indiana Grown program has over 1,500 members who grow, raise, process or produce agriculture related products. This program helps promote local businesses and expand their markets to national and international buyers.

Awarded grantees include:

Tell City Pretzels from Tell City

Tulip Tree Creamery from Indianapolis

Bee Great from Churubusco

Cute as a Cupcake from Merrillville

Smoking Goose from Indianapolis

Market Square Popcorn from Indianapolis

Old Major Market from Indianapolis

Tulip Tree Creamery and Smoking Goose will be using the funding to attend the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City. Other winners will be attending the National Restaurant Show in Chicago and the Snacks and Sweets Expo in Indianapolis.

Source: Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA)