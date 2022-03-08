Indiana Fuel Prices Continue to Skyrocket
Indiana fuel prices continue to skyrocket as the war in Ukraine surges on. On Tuesday, the average price across Indiana for regular unleaded gas jumped to $4.14 a gallon. That’s $0.60 higher than a week ago and $1.43 higher than a year ago. Indiana diesel prices have jumped $0.70 in a week, averaging $4.77 on Tuesday.
According to AAA, we are rapidly approaching Indiana’s highest recorded average price of $4.25 a gallon on regular unleaded and $4.84 on diesel.
California has the highest average price of both unleaded ($5.44/gallon) and diesel ($5.83).
The rise of crude oil prices is the driving force behind rising fuel costs. Those prices continued higher on Tuesday after President Biden announced a ban on imports of Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery finished up $4.30 on Tuesday to settle $123.70 a barrel after trading over $129 earlier in the day.