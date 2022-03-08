Indiana fuel prices continue to skyrocket as the war in Ukraine surges on. On Tuesday, the average price across Indiana for regular unleaded gas jumped to $4.14 a gallon. That’s $0.60 higher than a week ago and $1.43 higher than a year ago. Indiana diesel prices have jumped $0.70 in a week, averaging $4.77 on Tuesday.

According to AAA, we are rapidly approaching Indiana’s highest recorded average price of $4.25 a gallon on regular unleaded and $4.84 on diesel.

California has the highest average price of both unleaded ($5.44/gallon) and diesel ($5.83).

The rise of crude oil prices is the driving force behind rising fuel costs. Those prices continued higher on Tuesday after President Biden announced a ban on imports of Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery finished up $4.30 on Tuesday to settle $123.70 a barrel after trading over $129 earlier in the day.