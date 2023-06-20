Indiana FFA State Convention Underway; 16 Members Vie for 7 Officer Posts

https://hoosieragtoday.news/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/FFA-convention-day-1-wrap.mp3

The Indiana FFA State Convention kicked off Monday at Benton Central High School with judging of CDEs for Ag Mechanics, Ag Sales and Marketing, Vet Science, and Food Science. Helping to keep things moving were the 16 candidates vying for one of seven open FFA officer posts.

“This is the beginning to the rest of our lives, whether we are state officers or not. So, we’re either living in Trafalgar next year or moving on to college,” says officer candidate Kelby Roberts from the Rushville FFA chapter.

She’s hopeful that this week will lead her to a year-long stay at the FFA Leadership Center in Trafalgar. But even if it doesn’t, she’s grateful for her FFA experience.

“Just being able to take the skills and the friendships, especially the relationships that we’ve made, and having these opportunities is definitely going to help us be successful in life no matter where we are this next year.”

Roberts and fellow candidate Grace Allee from the Hamilton Heights FFA Chapter are also spending the week going down Memory Lane. Allee calls this a great “golden capstone” to her FFA career.

“Through the years, I’ve been training to be the new leader and be the best I can. And so, this being probably my last year, it’s really good to just recap all the memories. Especially being back here at Purdue. This was the first place I was here for when I was an FFA member was when we had Purdue for state convention.”

Roberts tells Hoosier Ag Today that this state officer process hasn’t been overly grueling. In fact, it’s been fun. It’s not like a cage match where 16 enter and only 7 come out.

“I think we had a lot of fun together and while we were in rounds, you’re able to really enjoy the moment and enjoy what could be either the start of a new great new adventure or the beginning to the end of our FFA career here at our last convention. So, it’s been really fun and enjoyable, and I think all 16 of us candidates have made 15 new best friends through this process.”

We’ll find out if Roberts or Allee will be one of the seven on Thursday afternoon when the new slate of officers take the stage at Purdue. Follow our FFA State Convention coverage throughout the week online, on radio, and on social media, presented by McDonald’s and Co-Alliance.