Indiana FFA Recognizes Ramey with Outstanding Service Award

Indiana FFA recognized Joe Ramey for his dedication in service and monetary support to the Indiana FFA Foundation at the 95th Indiana FFA State Convention Wednesday when he was named this year’s Outstanding Service Award Recipient.

From 1982 to 1987, Mr. Joe Ramey served as the production manager at a nursery in Indianapolis. Managing three crews, Mr. Ramey gained experience in selecting plants and other landscape materials. Taking his experience to the classroom, Mr. Ramey then spent thirty years, from 1988 to 2018, teaching agriculture at the Central Nine Career Center in Greenwood, Indiana. According to prior students and current staff at the Career Center, Mr. Ramey was a beloved teacher who significantly impacted those in his program. Thanks to his previous expertise with landscaping, Mr. Ramey was able to help several of his students win State Level Proficiencies in diversified horticulture, landscape management, and nursery operations. Throughout his time at the Central Nine Career Center, Mr. Ramey educated hundreds of students who would later become specialists in a wide array of agricultural fields.

When he retired in 2018, Mr. Ramey then pursued a career at the Indiana FFA Leadership Center. Hired on as the Center Director, he continues to impact the members in this organization. Over the course of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr. Ramey’s leadership allowed the Leadership Center to survive the struggles of reduced patrons and funding.

For his entire life, Mr. Ramey has dedicated his work to making a positive difference in agriculture and Indiana FFA. He is now retiring after 6 years of dedicated and passionate service to the Indiana FFA Leadership Center, Indiana FFA Members, and visitors of the center.