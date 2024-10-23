Indiana FFA President Excited for Younger Members to Experience National Convention

The National FFA Convention kicks off Wednesday in downtown Indianapolis. Indiana FFA President Ethan Wolheter was already hard at work Tuesday in Indy as blue jackets started to invade the Indiana Convention Center.

Indianapolis will host the National FFA Convention through at least 2033, something Wolheter says is great for Indiana FFA.

“It’s huge that it’s in Indiana. It’s just wonderful that we have such a good host city here. And it being in Indiana provides an opportunity for those that maybe would not travel far to a state across the country. It being out our back door provides opportunities for so many, especially younger members, to experience national convention as that is one thing that is huge in getting involvement. When they see that at the national level, they know they’re a part of something huge.”

Ahead of the convention kicking off, Wolheter was already digging in on issues important to FFA members.

“I am a delegate representing Indiana, and we start off working on our committees. There are six different committees that are made up of delegates from across the country, working together to put forth recommendations for National FFA. My specific committee works with helping create opportunities for younger members, specifically fifth through eighth graders, and making sure we have their representation at the national level.”

And what might that representation look like?

“That may be conferences or contests, some sort of idea that they can have representation and equity when it comes to FFA, and they can get those opportunities in agriculture and leadership sooner.”

