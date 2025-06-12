Indiana FFA President Ethan Wolheter Previews the Upcoming State Convention

Thousands of young students wearing blue corduroy jackets be pouring into Purdue University’s campus in West Lafayette for the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention. The event starts on Tuesday, July 17 and runs through Thursday, July 19.

“It’s really time to come together in celebration and just have that fellowship,” says Ethan Wolheter, Indiana FFA President for 2024-25, who is originally from LaGrange County and a graduate of Prairie Heights High School.

“When you walk in and you see thousands of other members wearing those blue jackets, you feel that sense of community and you feel that connectedness that only comes through FFA during this time of year,” he says.

The Indiana FFA State Convention will recognize a year’s worth of service and accomplishments.

“Across the six different sessions, we have the opportunity to recognize members, advisors, and supporters of Indiana FFA for their hard work and dedication throughout the year,” says Wolheter. “Maybe it’s through contests, maybe it is through filling out their proficiencies and their SAE’S (Supervised Agricultural Experiences) that they have put hard work and dedication into throughout the year and they get to be recognized on stage for those accomplishments.”

The state convention also features workshops and other opportunities for members to learn and network with ag business leaders from across the state.

“We have some different corporate sponsors and partners that we have been able to meet with and connect with throughout the year,” he says. “They’re also going to have some workshops that are just fun and high energy. I just know that members—when they take those opportunities—there’s no regrets.”

A new team of Indiana FFA State Officers for 2025-26 will be also elected and announced during the final session on Thursday, June 19. What advice does Wolheter have for the next Indiana FFA President and state officer team?

“I would say, especially if I’m speaking to the President, it’s a team effort. Yes, you get to have ‘President’ on the title of your jacket, but at the end of the day, it’s the seven Indiana FFA State Officers all working together to represent Indiana FFA. It’s also about putting in the work to make sure that our organization continues to grow and to always serve Indiana FFA and its members first,” says Wolheter.

