Indiana FFA Officers Travel the State for FFA Week

http://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/sproles-ffa-week-wrap.mp3

It is National FFA Week and Indiana FFA officers are celebrating by connecting with members across the state. Indiana FFA Sentinel Luc Sproles says he and his 6 fellow officers are still meeting with some chapters in person.

“Each of us will be putting about 1,000 miles on our vehicles traveling around to different events. So far I’ve traveled to Tipton High School on Monday, I went to a radio station in Monticello, and then yesterday I spent my day with Northwestern FFA. Tonight, I’ll be heading to Caroll in Flora for a game night.”

Sproles says FFA Week is about promoting the organization and making connections with non-members as well. His message to those thinking about joining FFA, “My sales pitch to you is that it’s not just about cows, sows, and plows. It’s about speakers, leaders, and achievers.

“If you want to be a better person, give back to your community, be a better leader, or make an impact in your community, or your state, your country, FFA is for you. You don’t have to be involved in agriculture. You just have to have a passion for others, connecting with people, and spreading the good word of agriculture.”

Thursday is Give FFA Day, a 24-hour fundraising event for the organization. Sproles says donating to the Indiana FFA Foundation will be money well spent.

“If you go to our Facebook page, we have a ‘Shop Now’ button where you can securely and safely donate online to the Indiana FFA Foundation. The Indiana FFA foundation is really one of the driving forces behind our organization. Without them, we could not do half of the amazing things that we do. They support scholarships, they support conferences, they help provide anything that the state officers need so that we can continue our programming. They really are the unsung hero of the Indiana FFA Organization.”

Watch my full interview with Sproles above.