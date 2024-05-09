Indiana FFA Names Make48 Innovation Contest Winners

The Indiana FFA Association and Make48 company named the Top Agilities, Top Sales Pitch, and Overall Winner in the first ever all FFA teams Make48 Innovation Competition held at the Fishers Maker Space on Sunday, May 5. The Make48 Competition is held all over the country and each competition has a new challenge. The overall winner of each competition advances to the national competition in November. This event was made possible by Corteva.

Often there is a limited view of the agriculture industry. The goal of the event was to teach everyday people about agriculture showing the positive impact agriculture can have on communities and careers. Many people hear agriculture and focus on simply production agriculture/farming and not on the varied roles and responsibilities of the greater agriculture industry.

Teams must have shared the positive impact by building an interactive display to educate others. The categories included plant science, natural resources, agriculture technology/innovation and agriculture business. Teams built a physical prototype or interactive display and created a one-page, informational sheet explaining the educational components of their project.

Seven Indiana FFA Chapters participated in the competition, Connersville, Eastern Hancock, Fishers, Frankton-Lapel, Hamilton Heights, Hamilton Southeastern and Purdue Polytechnic.

Awardees are as follows:

Best Agilities- Purdue Polytechnic

Best Sales Pitch- Hamilton Southeastern

Overall Winner- Hamilton Southeastern (pictured above)