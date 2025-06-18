Indiana FFA Members ‘Living to Serve’ by Helping Feed Hoosiers in Need

It was a hot afternoon inside the main gymnasium at Southmont High School near Crawfordsville on Monday as about 200 Indiana FFA members packed 40,000 meals for Hoosiers in need through the Million Meal Movement.

The meal-packing program was the Community Service Project for the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention.

Kaitlyn Maruszewski, a recent graduate from Tri-Central High School near Sharpsville in Tipton County, talked with Hoosier Ag Today about how the project is in line with FFA’s “Living to Serve” motto.

“These meals will be spread out throughout all of Indiana to try to make an impact and create some change,” says Maruszewski.

“Our motto is: ‘Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, and Living to Serve.’ Community service projects like this are ways that we can be involved in our communities and live out the last part of that motto. It’s also something that we, as FFA members, love doing,” she added.

If you would like to learn more about how you can help feed Hoosiers in need through the Million Meal Movement, visit MillionMealMovement.org.

