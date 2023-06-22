Indiana FFA Members Explore Potential Career Opportunities at State Convention

What if college isn’t for me? That was the question posed during a workshop presented by Co-Alliance at the Indiana FFA State Convention Wednesday.

“We’re certainly not discouraging college, but we also want this generation to hear that you don’t have to go to college in order to be successful within Co-Alliance,” says Co-Alliance employee Brandon Bowser. He spoke during the workshop designed to show students the many work-ready career opportunities for those who may not desire to go to college.

“And I’m an example of that. I didn’t go to college and I have been with the co-op over 30 years, and I’m a grain merchandiser now. So, it was very, very interactive. The kids had lots of questions. They were very attentive, and I thought it was just a really good program.”

Bowser says today more than ever, there is incredible on-the-job training and growth opportunities for those ready to get to work and blaze a trail of their own. The “boots on the ground” employees are the hardest ones to find.

“And we need so many of them. That was the message we were trying to give here was that we want to talk to you. We’ll support you. We’ll help train you. We have scholarships available if you want to go get some out of Co-Alliance training.”

Students took special interest when they discussed the different technologies used today by Co-Alliance, like drones.

“We also showed a video of one of our application machines and the technology within that cab there, all the way to a massaging seat, a seat that massages you if you want it to while you’re spraying. But anyway, you could just see their interest perked up there.”

Co-Alliance has deepened their relationship with organizations like FFA and 4-H in recent years to help those members find the right opportunity for them. Bowser says they also hold Career Days in local communities where they invite FFA groups to join.

