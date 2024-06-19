Indiana FFA ‘Living to Serve’ by Feeding Hungry Hoosiers

“Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.” The FFA motto was on display Tuesday at Benton Central as members were packing meals for those in need. Avery Haehl with the Waldron FFA Chapter explains what “Living to Serve” means to her.

“So, I actually did creed speaking for my contest this year. One of the questions was, what does ‘living to serve’ mean? And I’ve always interpreted it from the creed and from my experience as an FFA member as us being leaders and learning how to be a leader that helps other people. And that is either just teaching them, helping them, just making things easier for other people so that they can learn about us and learn that life’s not going to be super hard if you ask for help.”

Indiana FFA partnered with Million Meal Movement to pack meals.

“Our mission is to fight hunger at home,” says Molly Adams, development manager for Million Meal Movement. “What we mean by that is all the food that we package stays right here in Indiana, so it’s Hoosiers helping Hoosiers, making sure that food banks and food pantries throughout the state of Indiana has enough food on their shelves to provide food to families that need it.”

Adams says the Indiana FFA team called them up one day and asked if they could work together on this community service project. It just seemed like a natural fit.

“The kids with FFA are wonderful kids, you know, they have such serving hearts and want to give back to the local community. They’re so well behaved and very well-mannered, they’re just great. And they’re having so much fun in there packing 40,000 meals.”

Adams says it doesn’t have to be a group of 200 like it was for the Indiana FFA students. A group of 10 could work as well. Learn more at millionmealmovement.org.

McDonald’s of Indiana is a proud supporter of this year’s coverage of the Indiana FFA Convention and is excited to usher in the next generation of Hoosier farmers!