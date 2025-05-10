Indiana FFA Foundation Names C.J. Miller and Sarah Correll to Board of Directors, John Nagle Returns as Chair

The Indiana FFA Foundation has named C.J. Miller with Hoosier Ag Today and Sarah Correll with Ice Miller as two of its newest board members. In addition, John Nagle with Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance is returning to serve on the board as the foundation’s chair.

Miller, who is Assistant News Director with Hoosier Ag Today, brings more than 25 years of marketing, public relations, broadcasting reporting, and storytelling expertise to the board. He is originally from the Shelbyville area and graduated from Southwestern High School in Shelby County. Miller also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Telecommunications and Communication Studies from Ball State University.

He has been with Hoosier Ag Today since February 2022.

“Beyond my role as an Assistant News Director with Hoosier Ag Today, my team and I are dedicated to doing far more than reporting the news that impacts farmers and agriculture businesses. We are also passionate about serving the state’s agricultural community and being a part of the fabric of Indiana agriculture,” says Miller. “I’m looking to give back and serve the ag community further by helping the Indiana FFA Foundation continue to bring about positive growth in agriculture education and career development.”

Sarah Correll, who also is a new member of the Indiana FFA Foundation board of directors, is an attorney with Ice Miller’s Municipal Finance Practice.

Correll received her juris doctor from Indiana University McKinney School of Law, where she graduated summa cum laude and received the Faculty Prize for the outstanding graduate. During law school, she served as the symposium editor of the Indiana Law Review, was a tutor in the Deans Tutorial Society, served on the board of the national law school accrediting body and was a member of the American Bar Association Law Student Division leadership team.

She also worked as a summer associate at Ice Miller, a summer associate at Old National Bancorp, a legal intern at First Farmers Bank and Trust and a government relations intern at Indiana University. In addition, she served as an extern for the Office of Congresswoman Susan Brooks, Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Rush and the Office of the Indiana State Treasurer. She also presented research on Indiana’s workforce development as a Program on Law and State Government Fellow.

After graduating from North Miami High School in Miami County, Indiana, Correll fostered her love for the agriculture industry while at Purdue University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics with highest distinction. During her undergraduate career, she spent three summers as a policy and communications intern for the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn, was a merchandising intern for Archer Daniels Midland Company, worked for the Purdue Agricultural Alumni Association and studied agriculture and business abroad in Peru, Taiwan and Jamaica.

She grew up on a small farm and served one year as the full-time state secretary for the Indiana FFA Association, facilitating leadership workshops, presenting to high schools and coordinating the first Indiana FFA Day of Service, before attending Purdue University. Her love for agriculture, education and Indiana has helped her serve the state’s communities.

John Nagle returns to the board to serve as Chair after having previously served on the foundation board from 2014-2020.

Nagle, who is a Farm Training Specialist with Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, was Indiana FFA state reporter in 1990-1991 after graduating from Angola High School in Steuben County. He received his Bachelor of Science in Animal Agribusiness from Purdue University and has served as a member of the Animal Science Advisory Board. He is a member of the Indiana Farm Bureau Incorporated and served on the State Young Farmer Committee, State Resolution Committee, and as a County President. He has served on the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) on the Ag Risk Conference Planning Committee and was chairman in 2022-2023.

Miller, Correll, and Nagle will all become members of the Indiana FFA Foundation for 2025-26 effective July 1, 2025.

The Indiana FFA Foundation Board of Directors has also named their Executive Committee & Officers for 2025-26:

Chairperson: John Nagle, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance

Vice Chairperson: Nate Perry, Huntington University

Secretary: Linda Myers, Retired Agricultural Educator Crothersville Community Schools

Treasurer: Jason Wilson, Farm Credit Mid-America

IAAE Rep: Kevin Pluimer, Agricultural Educator Eastbrook High School

Past President: Tim Hoberty, Retired from Syngenta

The Indiana FFA Foundation, whose mission is to support, fund, and promote the programs and objectives of the Indiana FFA Association, works to build awareness in the agricultural and general community of the leadership, personal growth and career success training provided by agricultural education and Indiana FFA Association.

For more information about the Indiana FFA Foundation, visit www.inffa.org/About-Foundation.