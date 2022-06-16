Indiana FFA Elects North Putnam’s Ariens as President

The newly elected officers for Indiana FFA 2022-23. Left to right: Sentinel, Jaden Maze; Reporter, Gracie Lee; Treasurer, Anthony Taylor; South Region VP, Jenna Kelsey; North Region VP Tobias Sturgell; President, Seth Ariens. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/hat001-for-podcast.mp3

Seth Ariens from the North Putnam FFA Chapter was elected Thursday as President of Indiana FFA. Ariens, of Roachdale, IN, most recently served as the Section 3 Director for Indiana FFA.

Ariens says he’s humbled and honored to be elected, and now he’s ready to get to work. Click the play button above to hear his interview with HAT immediately following the final general session after he took the gavel for the first time.

Seth Ariens, the newly elected president of Indiana FFA, talks with Hoosier Ag Today’s Eric Pfeiffer at the 93rd Indiana FFA State Convention. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Ariens is joined on the 2022-2023 Indiana FFA State Officer team by the following:

Secretary: Tobias Sturgell, Indian Creek FFA

Northern Region VP: Mary Jones, Adam Central FFA

Southern Region VP: Jenna Kelsay, Whiteland FFA

Treasurer: Anthony Taylor, Warsaw FFA

Reporter: Gracie Lee, Monroe Central FFA

Sentinel: Jaden Maze, Western Boone FFA