Indiana FFA Chapters Celebrating National FFA Week in Different Ways

FFA chapters across the country will be celebrating National FFA Week this week.

“National FFA Week is a very big deal. It’s our opportunity to advocate for our organization and celebrate all that we’ve done,” says Indiana FFA Secretary Nicholas Neuman.

He says all chapters are different and will be celebrating in a number of ways. He has fond memories of National FFA Week from his home chapter in Rushville.

“When I was there, we hosted an annual hog roast and dance. That is the culmination of our National FFA Week on that last Saturday of the week, and it was just such a nice celebration. We’d bring community members, our parents. There was about 300 people in attendance at our hog roast and dance.”

Chapters will also be focusing in on community service projects this week, living up to their motto of “Living to Serve”.

“It can vary from a farmer’s breakfast hosted for the local agriculturalists, to a staff appreciation breakfast, to a community service project, to packing food in South Bend. It is these opportunities in which our FFA chapters are truly living to serve.”

Neuman says National FFA Week is also a good time for recruitment, and everyone is welcome.

“There are currently 12,000 FFA members in the state of Indiana with 219 chapters, but we want to see that number grow. One misconception around FFA is its connection to agriculture-based leadership. I personally like to describe FFA as based in agriculture, focused on leadership and career development, because that’s what we do. I’ve learned as a state officer that agriculture and FFA, we build character. We build skills.”

Neuman says they’ll be at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday as the Senate and House sign a joint resolution recognizing the value of FFA Week and the value of what FFA teaches. On Wednesday, Indiana FFA will take 115 members to the statehouse for advocacy day in partnership with Indiana Farm Bureau. And Thursday is “Give FFA Day” where members encourage donations to local, state, and national FFA causes. Donate to the Indiana FFA here.