Indiana FFA Celebrates National FFA Week, Feb. 19-26

The Indiana FFA Association and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture will celebrate all things blue and gold for National FFA Week from February 19 – 26, 2022. National FFA Week remembers more than 94 years of FFA tradition and history while also highlighting and celebrating the success stories of the 735,000 members of the national organization.

“I am incredibly proud of the work FFA members do year-round to support and promote Indiana agriculture,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture. “National FFA Week is a great opportunity for our FFA members to show their community, schools and neighbors what FFA and serving others is all about. I am excited to see the work completed by these young leaders during this weeklong celebration.”

Starting in 1948, the National FFA Board of Directors designated a weeklong celebration to recognize George Washington’s example and legacy as a leader and farmer. For the past 74 years, FFA members across the country have taken part in agricultural, leadership and service-based activities during National FFA Week.

“FFA has a strong history in agriculture and in community service,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director. “This week is a great opportunity for FFA members to give back to their community and their school and to recruit new members to join this outstanding organization.”

Tamara Ketchen, Director of the Indiana FFA Association, is looking forward to seeing all the work done this week in FFA chapters across the state.

“National FFA Week is a time for local chapters to highlight their programs showcasing their success and passion for agriculture,” Ketchen said. “We also use this as an opportunity to recognize community supporters and broadcast the mission of the organization.”

During the week, chapters host a variety of events to educate, advocate and celebrate the agricultural industry. From a school petting zoo to a farmer’s breakfast, these activities pay homage to the dedication and commitment of today’s agriculturalists. During National FFA Week, the Indiana FFA State Officers travel the state to participate in activities with local FFA chapters and their communities.

FFA encourages the next generation of leaders who will change the world. FFA members are our future leaders, our future food suppliers, our future innovators and more! Whether it is through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about agricultural education and the role the National FFA Organization plays in the development of agriculture’s future leaders.