Indiana FFA Announces Proposed Slate of State Officers for 2025-26

Indiana FFA has announced the proposed slate for the State Officer Team for 2025-26. The slate will be presented to the delegate body for approval on Thursday, June 19. Officers will not be official until the delegates vote to adopt slate and are properly installed.

The proposed slate for the Indiana FFA State Officer Team is:

President: Kaitlyn Maruszewski, Tri-Central

Secretary: Lauren Argotte, Lebanon

Northern Region VP: Erianna Vela, Prairie Heights

Southern Region VP: Calvin Myers, Bloomfield

Treasurer: Lily Sloan, Jennings County

Reporter: Jenna Lawler, Rushville

Sentinel: Jesus Santana, North Miami

Once the slate is formally approved by the delegate body, each of the officers will begin their new roles and their new term before the conclusion of the final session on Thursday afternoon.

Hoosier Ag Today will provide full coverage of the newly-elected State Officer Team for 2025-26 during the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention. Our coverage is presented by McDonald’s of Greater Indiana.