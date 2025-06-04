Indiana FFA Announces Candidates for 2025-26 State Officer Team

Ten Indiana FFA members from across the state are preparing for the opportunity to serve as an Indiana FFA State Officer for the upcoming year. Among the fourteen members, seven individuals will be selected to fulfill the roles of President, Secretary, Northern Region Vice President, Southern Region Vice President, Treasurer, Reporter, and Sentinel.

During the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention, the candidates will participate in a rigorous interview and selection process, in which, the chosen candidates will be announced at the final session on Thursday, June 19.

Once selected, the newly-elected officers will embark on a year of service, providing direction and overseeing the development of the student-led organization, which has more than 14,400 members statewide.

Along with promoting FFA, agriculture and agricultural education, a majority of their responsibilities include conducting FFA chapter visits, facilitating leadership conferences, and hosting career and leadership development events, to name a few.

The following students are Indiana FFA State Officer candidates for 2025-26:

Lauren Argotte – Lebanon FFA

Jenna Lawler – Rushville FFA

Kaitlyn Maruzewski – Tri Central FFA

Calvin Myers – Bloomfield FFA

Emma Ruf – Connersville FFA

Jesus Santana – North Miami FFA

Lily Sloan – Jennings County FFA

Landon Summerlot – Owen Valley FFA

Erianna Vela – Prairie Heights FFA

Emma Woodall – South Putnam FFA

The 2025-26 Indiana FFA State Officer team will be announced on Thursday, June 19 during the final session of the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention at Elliot Hall of Music at Purdue University.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention.