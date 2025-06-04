Indiana FFA Announces Candidates for 2025-26 State Officer Team
Ten Indiana FFA members from across the state are preparing for the opportunity to serve as an Indiana FFA State Officer for the upcoming year. Among the fourteen members, seven individuals will be selected to fulfill the roles of President, Secretary, Northern Region Vice President, Southern Region Vice President, Treasurer, Reporter, and Sentinel.
During the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention, the candidates will participate in a rigorous interview and selection process, in which, the chosen candidates will be announced at the final session on Thursday, June 19.
Once selected, the newly-elected officers will embark on a year of service, providing direction and overseeing the development of the student-led organization, which has more than 14,400 members statewide.
Along with promoting FFA, agriculture and agricultural education, a majority of their responsibilities include conducting FFA chapter visits, facilitating leadership conferences, and hosting career and leadership development events, to name a few.
The following students are Indiana FFA State Officer candidates for 2025-26:
- Lauren Argotte – Lebanon FFA
- Jenna Lawler – Rushville FFA
- Kaitlyn Maruzewski – Tri Central FFA
- Calvin Myers – Bloomfield FFA
- Emma Ruf – Connersville FFA
- Jesus Santana – North Miami FFA
- Lily Sloan – Jennings County FFA
- Landon Summerlot – Owen Valley FFA
- Erianna Vela – Prairie Heights FFA
- Emma Woodall – South Putnam FFA
The 2025-26 Indiana FFA State Officer team will be announced on Thursday, June 19 during the final session of the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention at Elliot Hall of Music at Purdue University.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention.