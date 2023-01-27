Indiana Farmers to be Featured in Upcoming Forage Meetings

Hoosier farmers will be featured at two upcoming meetings focused on forage.

The first is the annual meeting of the Indiana Forage Council on February 9. It takes place in Columbus at CLAAS of America.

Elysia Rodgers, Indiana Forage Council President, says two hay producers who won top awards with the Hoosier Hay Contest will present.

“Brock Kiesler and Matt Tobias will be talking about production because they’re both fairly decent sized or large size hay producers and then some of the harvest and marketing strategies that they use to help produce the high-quality hay.”

The meeting also includes a tour of the CLAAS Parts Facility.

“So it’s really a great opportunity for forage enthusiasts from across Indiana to kind of come together and network and hear from others and see kind of what’s going on in the industry.”

Another gathering for forage enthusiasts is the Heart of America Grazing Conference February 20-21 at the Ferdinand Community Center.

Jason Tower is the Superintendent of the Southern Indiana Purdue Agricultural Center. He says local, state, and national speakers will discuss topics such as soil testing, grazing management plans, and hay storage.

One session features local producers with unique approaches to forages and grazing.

“Danielle and Aaron Walker from Washington County are sheep producers who are going to talk about their operation. Ronnie Boehm is from Spencer County, and he is a custom grazer with a cow-calf operation. We’re going to talk about custom grazing and managed grazing. And then Devon Churchill is from Harrison County. He and his father run a cow-calf operation and have made big improvements to their farm through managed grazing, so they’re going to share their stories with us.”

Registration due dates for both events are coming up soon, so find more information at indianaforage.org.