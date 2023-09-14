Indiana Farmers Still Anticipate Record Soybean Yield

Indiana farmers continue to anticipate record soybean yields this year, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office.

Indiana farmers anticipate harvesting 5.38 million acres of corn for grain, up 250 thousand acres from last year and 5.48 million acres of soybeans, down 350 thousand acres from last year.

As of September 1, farmers anticipate Indiana corn to average 194 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel from last month’s anticipated yield but up 4 bushels from last year. As of August 27, Indiana corn was 32 percent dented, ten points lower than the 5-year average.

Indiana soybean yield is forecasted at 60 bushels per acre, unchanged from last month. If realized, this will be a record yield. As of August 27, eighty-eight percent of Indiana soybeans were setting pods, the same as the 5- year average.

Loading USDA says Indiana soybeans will tie the state yield record of 60 bushels per acre despite reports of SDS and white mold throughout the state. How do your soybeans look? Do we have a record yield out there? Thank you for voting, and have a safe harvest season! You have already voted on this poll ! Please select an option ! Yes No

Nationally, the forecasted 2023 U.S. corn crop, at 15.1 billion bushels, is up less than 1 percent from the previous forecast and up 10 percent from 2022. Based on conditions as of September 1, yields are expected to average 173.8 bushels per harvested acre, down 1.3 bushels from the previous forecast but up 0.5 bushel from last year. Acreage updates were made in several States based on a thorough review of all available data. Total planted area, at 94.9 million acres, is up 1 percent from the previous estimate and up 7 percent from the previous year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 87.1 million acres, up 1 percent from the previous forecast and up 10 percent from the previous year.

The 2023 U.S. soybean crop is forecast at 4.15 billion bushels, down 1 percent from the previous forecast and down 3 percent from 2022. Based on conditions as of September 1, yields are expected to average 50.1 bushels per acre, down 0.8 bushel from the previous forecast but up 0.6 bushel from 2022. Total planted area, at 83.6 million acres, is up less than 1 percent from the previous estimate but down 4 percent from the previous year. Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 82.8 million acres, up less than 1 percent from the previous forecast but down 4 percent from 2022. Acreage updates were made in several States based on a thorough review of all available data.