Indiana Farmers Intend to Plant More Corn, Same Soybean Acreage

Indiana farmers intend to plant more corn and the same acreage of soybeans compared to last year, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office.

Acres intended for corn in Indiana are 5.80 million acres, up 16 percent from last year. Indiana producers intended to plant 5.40 million acres of soybeans, the same as last year. The 2019 winter wheat acreage seeded last fall is estimated at 340,000 acres, up 3 percent from the crop seeded in 2018. Hay acres intended for dry hay harvest, at 500,000 acres, is 4 percent below the 520,000 acres harvested the previous year.

Nationally, corn planted area for all purposes in 2020 is estimated at 97.0 million acres, up 8 percent or 7.29 million acres from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 38 of the 48 estimating States.

U.S. soybean planted area for 2020 is estimated at 83.5 million acres, up 10 percent from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 22 of the 29 estimating States.

Nationally, all wheat planted area for 2020 is estimated at 44.7 million acres, down 1 percent from 2019. This represents the lowest all wheat planted area since records began in 1919. The 2020 winter wheat planted area, at 30.8 million acres, is down 1 percent from last year and down slightly from the previous estimate. Of this total, about 21.7 million acres are Hard Red Winter, 5.69 million acres are Soft Red Winter, and 3.42 million acres are White Winter.