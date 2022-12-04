Indiana Farmers Happy With Pioneer A-Series Enlist E3 Soybeans in ’22

With harvest now in the rearview mirror, seed companies have had weeks to analyze yield data from trials and customers alike to find out how they performed in 2022. Don Gehrls, Pioneer’s marketing lead for U.S. soybeans, told HAT they’re very pleased with how Pioneer soybeans achieved this year.

“Things have gone really well in a lot of geographies but specifically in that Indiana, Ohio, Michigan region we saw some great yields this fall. Especially on those A-Series Enlist E3 beans. So, we saw early adoption the last couple years on Enlist E3 in that geography. Farmers really liked the technology and the weed control. What they were waiting for was those exclusive Pioneer high-performing genetics and that’s what we brought this year in kind of intro volumes for ’22. The early orders we’re seeing based on harvest results, folks want them for ’23, so we’re really excited about it.”

Gehrls says farmers are also sharing in their excitement about Plenish high oleic soybeans. In the past, farmers would see a drag yield in moving to Plenish, but that gap has closed significantly.

Gehrls says growers tell them, “It’s kind of a no brainer at this point. You get a premium from these processors, and the yield is there. These are A-Series genetics for us. We’re bringing new products forward, we just advanced four more of them, so you’re not leaving anything on the table with yield. It’s a soft IP product, so it’s pretty easy to manage. You just have to take it to a specific delivery location, which we’ve got a lot of them now with ADM and Bunge in the geography. When you put those premiums on, farmers are telling us, ‘Yeah, I don’t know why I plant anything else at this point.’”

And demand for high oleic soybeans continues to rise as restaurants and health-conscious consumers are seeking it out.

You can learn more about Plenish soybeans at Pioneer’s website and more about the premiums that go along with growing them at the United Soybean Board’s website.