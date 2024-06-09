Indiana Farmer Josh Miller Among Ag Leaders on US Grains Council’s Trade Visit to Mexico

Josh Miller, who farms in Madison County, Indiana, is on the U.S. Grains Council board of directors and had served as Chair from 2022-23. Photo courtesy of U.S. Grains Council.

Indiana farmer Josh Miller was among several ag leaders representing the U.S. Grains Council (USGC) on a recent trade visit to Mexico.

Miller, who is from Madison County and had served as USGC Chair in 2022-23, was joined by the USGC’s current chair Brent Boydston, for meetings in Monterrey with major stakeholders in the U.S. and Mexico corn trade market. Miller continues to serve on the USGC board of director as Past Chair.

The group met with staff from the U.S. Agricultural Trade Office (ATO) to coordinate future collaboration efforts in the country. The ATO works with private industry and government officials in both the United States and Mexico to serve as a center for U.S. export promotion and a point of contact for Mexican importers looking to purchase feed grains and other products.

“With the recent political obstacles and challenges to rail transport logistics affecting grain imports from Mexico, it’s vital for the Council to work in tandem with the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service in Mexico to keep shipments moving,” said Boydston. “U.S. producers and Mexican importers and end-users alike need reassurance that trade will continue operating smoothly, and it’s our duty to facilitate that goal.”