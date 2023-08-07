Indiana Farmer Completes Term as Chairman of US Grains Council

Indiana farmer Josh Miller recently completed his term as Chairman of the U.S. Grains Council.

“I can honestly say the work we’re doing at the U.S. Grains Council did help and will continue to help U.S. agriculture remain competitive on a global market for the rest of my life, and, more importantly, for my children and grandchildren’s lives.”

Miller is a fifth-generation farmer from Anderson, Indiana, and produces corn and soybeans on his 100 percent no-till row crop operation.

The U.S. Grains Council looks to improve lives by enabling trade and developing markets for corn, wheat, sorghum, and barley. Miller says this last year was a great joy for him working with the Grains Council.

“Couple of the highlights for this last year: we were able to open our office in India. We had a ribbon cutting ceremony at the first of the year. We have also successfully launched the CSAP program, which is the Corn Sustainability Assurance Protocol, which makes us more competitive on the global market by proving our corn is sourced sustainably.”

Miller’s passion for agriculture led him to his leadership position with the Grains Council. He encourages anyone involved in Indiana agriculture to step up and seek more information about involvement in commodity groups like the Indiana Corn Marketing Council.

“Decisions are made by people who show up. You can read news articles and read reports and it can seem daunting, but just walk before you crawl. Go to a meeting, do some reading, do some research, ask some questions, and just build up from there.”

Miller remains on the U.S. Grains Council board of directors for the next year in a support role as Past Chairman.