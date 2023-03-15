Indiana Farmer Alan Kemper Shares Concerns Ahead of Planting Season

We’re just weeks away now from planters rolling throughout Indiana. With supply chain issues from COVID, many believed that last year’s crop would be the most expensive crop they’d ever put in the ground. Tippecanoe County farmer Alan Kemper says it’s even more expensive this year.

“We were pricing into the winter time on fertilizers. Given the supply chain issues, we were making sure to have all those products in-house,” says Kemper.

In talking about preparation for this year, Kemper mentioned the pretty severe drought that West Central Indiana experienced last year.

“We picked up enough moisture from it now to make us happy,” says Kemper. “It’s time to make sure you get repairs—and make sure, because of the supply chain issues, that you have the parts that you may need for the future.”

Hoosier Ag Today caught up with Kemper at Commodity Classic in Orlando last week. As past president of both the National Corn Growers Association and American Soybean Association, he shared his great concern about our relationship with China and how it might impact agricultural trade.

“Sixty-two percent of the U.S. beans exported are going to China—and with it being around $36 billion in total ag purchases from the U.S., China is a major concern,” according to Kemper. “USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack addressed it—and it’s being addressed a lot during the policy sessions—the whole situation with Ukraine and how China might be aligning with Russia on weapons—and how Russia might block the wheat coming out of Ukraine.”

He went on to say that China really needs American ag products, as well as South American ag products, given their population. Kemper added that we’ll need to pay close attention to that relationship because we cannot afford to lose that market.

