Indiana Farm Expo Speaker Lineup Will Help Prepare for Farming in 2023

At the annual December farm show in the Indianapolis area, preparing for planting crops in 2023 and beyond is the focus. The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo presented by AgriFinancial and Reynolds Farm Equipment is held at Grand Park in Westfield, just north of Indy December 13-15, 2022.

Show manager Gary Truitt says to help farmers prepare there is equipment on the show floor, but also on the floor is a stage with guest speakers throughout the three days.

“We’ve always tried to bring very practical and timely topics to the show so that when farmers are coming to the Expo to see the latest equipment, they can also get some good tools they can take home that will help them prepare for the upcoming growing season,” he said. “That in recent years has included new technology because there is so much new technology that’s hitting the market. So, we really have tried to in the past few years and again this year with the seminar series focus on some of the new emerging technology.”

That technology is or will be part of farm operations. So, what can you expect to see and hear about?

“We’re focusing on artificial intelligence. We’re focusing on precision agriculture. We’re focusing on drones and the advances that have taken place in drone technology and drone uses. And we’ve also got some robotics. More and more automated and robotic technology is impacting agriculture. And we’ll have some robots and folks who are demonstrating how those impact agriculture and the opportunities it provides farmers in their operation going forward.”

On Wednesday December 14th a series of outlook seminars will be presented, also designed to give farmers a jump start on 2023.

“We start out with Purdue and the Center for Commercial Agriculture. Jim Mintert and his team will be there to talk about the economy, to talk about the finances, to make recommendations for farmers on their plans or financial plans and budgets for the new year. We have a market team there. John Zanker and Mike Silver, who are regular contributors, will be there to talk about the markets. Ryan Martin, our meteorologist, will be there to talk about the weather forecast and a planting forecast for spring of 2023.”

Well-known Chad Colby of Colby AgTech presents both Tuesday and Wednesday with a technology forecast.

“He’ll outline what kind of technology is coming, both short term and long term,” Truitt said.

On the final day of the show there is a first, a special program on women landowners.

“This is the first time we’ve really begun to address this,” he explained. “We’ve had more and more women coming to the Expo. We see more and more women involved in farming operations. So we really wanted to provide a seminar that spoke to some of the issues and the needs of women involved in agriculture.”

Also on the seminar stage will be Bruce Kettler, Director of Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Intelinair, ag attorney Todd Janzen will discuss the ramifications of farming with green energy, Indiana Farm Bureau VP Kendell Culp, a Purdue Crop Chat live podcast recording with Shaun Casteel and Dan Quinn from Purdue Extension, and a live Soil Health Podcast recording with CCSI.

The Indiana Farm Expo is December 13, 14, and 15. Hours are 9am-4pm Tuesday and Wednesday, 9am-3pm Thursday. The Expo is a totally free show with free parking too.