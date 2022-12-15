Indiana Farm Expo Day 3 Includes Ag Career Fair, Free Seminar for Women Landowners

The third and final day of the 2022 Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo presented by AgriFinancial and Reynolds Farm Equipment features an Ag Career Fair, as well as two podcast recording sessions on the seminar stage and a free seminar specifically for women who are farmers and landowners.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is sponsoring the Ag Career Fair on Thursday, December 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the event at Grand Park in Westfield.

Companies that will be talking with prospective employees at the career fair include:

Indiana State Department of Agriculture

Ceres Solutions

NRCS/FSA/USDA

Kokomo Grain

Bane Welker

Frontier Seed

Indiana Irrigation Co.

Reynolds Farm Equipment

Seed Genetics Direct

Plevna Implement

Ohio Valley Supply

Farm Credit Mid-America

AgriFinancial

Intelinair

ITG Equipment.

Over 115 exhibitors are on hand to talk to you about the latest equipment, technology, financing options, and more.

Dining options are available onsite and adult beverages can be purchased at the upstairs bar at Grand Park.

Events and presentations throughout the day include:

9 a.m. Ag Career Fair – Sponsored by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

9:30 a.m. Drones, Robots and Precision Farming – Hosted by The Wabash River Career and Technical Education District

10 a.m. The Purdue Crop Chat Podcast with Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel and Corn Specialist Dan Quinn.

11 a.m. Land Ownership Issues for Women — Hosted by ISDA / NRCS / Women 4 the Land

12 p.m. Your Money, Your Farm — Hosted by Jason K. Powers / Unbridled Wealth

1 p.m. Soil Health Podcast — Conservation Cropping System Initiative

For a complete list of seminars and exhibitors, visit indianafarmexpo.com.