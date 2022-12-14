Indiana Farm Expo Day 2 Seminars Focus on Economics, Grain Markets, Weather

Day 2 of the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo presented by AgriFinancial and Reynolds Farm Equipment will be busy on the free seminar stage. Seminars will focus on farm economics for 2023 as well as grain market projections and what the weather might look like for planting season.

The first 100 attendees to the show can get free breakfast from Unbridled Wealth at the Grand Park facility in Westfield, Indiana. Breakfast begins at 8:30 with the show officially opening at 9am to the public. Over 115 exhibitors are on hand to talk to you about the latest equipment, technology, financing options, and more.

Dining options are available onsite and adult beverages can be purchased at the upstairs bar at Grand Park.

Presentations throughout the day include:

9:30 a.m.: Indiana Farm Bureau Update with Vice President Kendell Culp

10 a.m.: Economic Outlook with Dr. Jim Mintert and the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture team

11 a.m.: Market Outlook with market analysts Mike Silver from Kokomo Grain and John Zanker from Risk Management Commodities

12 p.m.: Weather Outlook with Hoosier Ag Today Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin

12:30 p.m.: Technology Outlook with Chad Colby from TV’s This Week in Agribusiness

For a complete list of seminars and exhibitors, visit indianafarmexpo.com.