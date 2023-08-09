Indiana Farm Bureau’s ‘Taste from Indiana Farms’ Returns for 30th Year at State Fair

It’s become a tradition at the Indiana State Fair. The Indiana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee will put on “The Taste from Indiana Farms” for the 30th year. This year’s event will be held Thursday through Sunday in the new Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day.

INFB 2nd Vice President Isabella Chism shares what’s on the menu.

“We’ve got so many things that Indiana producers have grown, have raised that are parts of other products—like chocolate. Did you know that we have soy in chocolate? The soy lecithin goes into chocolate. So, chocolate covered pretzels and chocolate covered Albanese gummies are on the menu for The Taste from Indiana Farms.”

Chism says they’ll also be serving Duck Sticks from Culver Duck Farm in Middlebury, IN.

“We’re really happy with this new collaboration with them because we are number one in duck production in Indiana. I think that’s something that most of our consumers don’t understand and don’t realize. So, it’s going to be fun to try it here… You’re going to love it. I’ve tried it and I love it.”

You can also enjoy apple cider slushies from Indiana apple growers, a new small ice cream bar from Prairie Farms, pickles from northeast Indiana, and more.

The event not only highlights Indiana Farm Bureau members and their products, but it also gives consumers an opportunity to meet directly with farmers. Chism says if you have questions about what you’re eating, it’s best to go straight to the source at The Taste from Indiana Farms.

“We’ve got farmers serving every single day, every hour of the day. There’s going to be a farmer there for you to talk to if you want to. You can just come through and enjoy, relax. It’s air conditioned, there are bathrooms, there’s water, and there’s free food grown in Indiana.”

There is no entry fee to go through the line either! Join them Thursday through Sunday in the new Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.