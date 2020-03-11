Indiana Farm Bureau’s Health Benefit Legislation Advances to Governor

Indiana Farm Bureau’s health benefit legislation passed the Indiana General Assembly, and now heads to the governor for his consideration.

Senate Enrolled Act 184 allows Indiana Farm Bureau to offer more affordable, high quality health benefit plans to its members.

“I believe Senate Enrolled Act 184 is one of the most important legislative accomplishments in Indiana Farm Bureau’s 100 years,” said Randy Kron, INFB president. “This innovative solution to making health coverage more affordable will help a significant number of farmers, ag professionals and others in rural communities. We appreciate the Indiana General Assembly’s support and recognition of a solution that will have a positive impact for many Hoosiers in rural Indiana.”

Since most Farm Bureau members are sole proprietors and don’t qualify for marketplace subsidies, many go without health coverage altogether. The proposed health plans will be available to members of Farm Bureau and will vary in cost and coverage options – allowing members to choose the best option for their family.

Kron added that this effort couldn’t have been accomplished without INFB’s grassroots support.

“This session, members from across the state helped legislators understand the importance of the bill and the problem it was addressing,” said Kron. “INFB’s grassroots was noticed by many at the Statehouse and made a huge difference.”

If signed by the governor, SEA 184 will become law and go into effect July 1, 2020. The next step is for INFB to create the products to help its members. “We have established an ambitious goal of the 4th quarter of 2020 for benefits being available,” Kron concluded.